IndiGo reinforces regional network with new flights from Bhubaneshwar; Direct connections between Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur effective November 02

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today symbolically launched the new direct flights between Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur, in the presence of Honourable Union Minister for Railway Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw (virtually), Honourable Minister of Education Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan (virtually) amongst other eminent dignitaries. The new route was inaugurated with lamp lighting at the Bhubaneshwar airport. The flight will commence operations effective November 02, 2021.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to initiate direct connections between the temple city, Bhubaneshwar and the pink city, Jaipur. These new domestic flights will strengthen inter and intra-regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism in the eastern state. The introduction of these direct connections will not only bolster the airline’s domestic network, but also cut down the travel time between the two states by more than 50%. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine across a wide network.”