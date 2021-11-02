Jacqueline Fernandez becomes new Bollywood star to exclusively join TrueFan

Mumbai : TrueFan, one of India’s leading celebrity-fan experience platforms has today announced an exclusive association with film actor and Bollywood fashionista – Jacqueline Fernandez on its platform. Jacqueline Fernandez is the newest Bollywood star to join the TrueFan roster of celebrities after Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff & Janhvi Kapoor. The actor who recently featured in Badshah’s chartbuster song ‘Paani Paani’ enjoys a massive fan following across social media platforms. Jacqueline Fernandez is often seen setting social media on fire with her sense of style and elegance.

Talking about the association with TrueFan, the ‘Ram Setu’ actor Jacqueline Fernandez said, “My journey in Bollywood wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my fans from across the country. I am extremely grateful to them for all the love they have showered upon me, over the years. It gives me immense pleasure to join the TrueFan family and have a chance to share a stronger bond with my fans. I would like to congratulate the team who has conceptualized this one-of-its-kind platform that truly celebrates fandom in India. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with my fans and TrueFan.”

The actor has been part of many hit movies since her debut in 2009. These blockbuster projects include Kick, Roy, Dishoom, Drive, Radhe, Judwaa 2, A Gentleman and so on.

Speaking on this announcement Mr. Nimish Goel – Co-Founder and CEO, TrueFan said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez to the TrueFan family. Jacqueline epitomizes the quintessential woman of today –confident, progressive and having the courage of conviction. Over the years, she has built a significant fanbase not only in India, but globally and has made a mark in India’s film industry with her sheer hard work. We are thrilled to have her on board and provide a chance to her millions of fans across the country to interact with her and create cherished memories for life. We believe this new association will enable us to explore new avenues, widen our userbase and strengthen presence as we script our future growth strategy.”