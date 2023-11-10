Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Posters of ‘Dunki’ on Dhanteras

Mumbai, Maharashtra – November 10, 2023: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, known as the “King of Bollywood,” thrilled fans on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras by unveiling two striking posters of his upcoming drama film ‘Dunki.’ Taking to his Instagram handle, the charismatic actor shared the vibrant posters, giving a sneak peek into the intriguing narrative of the movie.

In the first unveiled poster, Shah Rukh Khan is seen navigating a scooter with his co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Kochhar seated behind him. The second poster captures the entire lead cast of the film in a group pose against a blackboard backdrop. The ensemble cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Shah Rukh Khan accompanied the posters with a thoughtful caption, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023.”

The film, ‘Dunki,’ promises a unique storyline and a stellar cast, generating significant anticipation among fans. Earlier, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday, the first poster was released, depicting the lead cast walking down the streets in formal attire, holding files.

As soon as the new posters were shared, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons, expressing their excitement for the much-anticipated Christmas release. ‘Dunki’ is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2023, promising to be a festive treat for Bollywood enthusiasts worldwide.