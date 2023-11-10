Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ Gears Up for Diwali Release with Phenomenal Advance Booking

Mumbai, Nov 10 – Anticipation is soaring as Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, “Tiger 3,” is set to hit the screens on Diwali, November 12. According to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd., the advance booking for the film has been nothing short of phenomenal, with expectations of a staggering Rs 40 crore in earnings on the first day of its release.

The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is a sequel to the highly successful 2017 film “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The advance booking, which opened on November 5, has witnessed an overwhelming response from fans eager to witness the action-packed sequel on the big screen.

PVR INOX reports that approximately 1.80 lakh tickets for “Tiger 3” have been sold for the first weekend, spanning from Sunday to Thursday. Notably, more than one lakh tickets have already been sold for the opening day alone, across over 1000 screens of PVR INOX nationwide.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli expressed confidence in the film’s box office success, citing the strong advance booking numbers as a testament to the massive fan following of Salman Khan and the widespread anticipation for the film’s release.

As the countdown to Diwali intensifies, “Tiger 3” seems poised to light up the box office, promising a festive treat for fans of Bollywood’s beloved superstar. The film’s potential to rake in Rs 40 crore on its opening day underscores the star power and appeal of Salman Khan in the world of Indian cinema.