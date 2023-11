ICC Board suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of ICC with immediate effect

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect. Media reports mention that the ICC Board met on Friday and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. The reports further said that the conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.