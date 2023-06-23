Patna: Seventeen opposition parties announce to contest upcoming general elections unitedly. Leaders from as many as 17 parties including Congress, TMC ,RJD , JD( U) ,NCP , SP and left parties CPI, CPM participated this meeting.

The first meeting of the opposition parties to forge a common front against ruling BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held in Patna today. Leaders from as many as 17 parties including Congress, TMC ,RJD , JD( U) ,NCP , SP and left parties CPI, CPM participated this meeting. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge said opposition parties have decided to contest Lok Sabha elections unitedly. Mr Kharge said common agenda is being prepared and next meeting will be held in Shimla in which seat sharing issue will be discussed. He said opposition parties will chalk out strategy separately in each state.The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said constitutional institutions are being attacked. Mr Gandhi said, we are fighting on ideology. RJD President Lalu Yadav said, communal forces will be defeated in Lok Sabha elections. Senior JD( U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, strategy has been chalked out to defeat BJP. Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said, Jan andolan has started from Patna and BJP has to face consequences in next general elections.

Besides, several leaders including Hemant Soren, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, former UP Chief Ministers Akhilesh Singh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar, Mehbooba Mufti and Uddhav Thackeray also participated the meeting.