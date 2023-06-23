Odisha: Nandankanan will be transformed to a world-class zoo

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan will be transformed to a world-class zoo under the 5T initiatives. Today, a presentation was made to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by the State Forest Department for the overall transformation of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The Chief Minister approved the proposal and directed to completely ban the use of plastic in Nandankanan and advised to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

It is worth noting that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered to prepare a plan for the transformation of Nandankanan during the forest department review on May 23rd.

The new plan envisages the development of additional improved visitor facilities, modern frontage and landscaping, tunnel aquarium, water bird aviary with new animals from abroad, immersive enclosures and nature education for children.

The first phase of transformation program will be from 2023 to 2025 and the second phase from 2025 to 2028. In the first phase, the zoo and botanical garden will be developed, while in the second phase, the Chudanga forest area will be developed. It will have a night safari and safari complex.