Sensitisation meeting to end child laborers at brick kilns near Bhubanpur in Balianta block, Khurda

Bhubaneswar: A sensitization meeting under the Campaign End child labour was held today at Ambika brick kiln of Bhubanpur in Balianta block of Khurda district. 100 children of migrant worker families, workers of brick kilns, employers and frontline workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ICDS supervisor, school teachers and block civil supply inspector participated in the event. Mr. Umi Daniel, Director- Migration & Education of Aide et Action and Mr. Himanshu Bhushan Ojha, Block Education Officer of Balianta deliberated to the crowd on negative impacts of child labour and highlighted roles of different stakeholders to eliminate child labor in brick kilns and importance of education for growth and development of children. Mr. Daniel also shared that Aide et Action being a part of ‘Campaign to end child labour’ initiated by the labour department, government of Odisha is carrying various campaign activities in different locations on the issue.

A rally was conducted with placard and slogans to end child labor, Children performed through play, dance and song with key messages to eliminate child labour and need of education.

All the frontline workers and brick kiln owners were being felicitated for their contribution for inclusion of migrant children with government entitlements and ensuring protection of children at worksites.

All the participants took a pledge to work towards elimination of child labour and to make the brick kilns free from child labour.