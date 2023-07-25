“Semiconductors & electronics sector will have a huge role to play in India Techade’- MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Semicon conferences are organised in different geographies world-wide by SEMI and called Semicon Europa, West & East in USA, Taiwan, Korea, Japan etc. where semiconductor industry is established, with the aim to maximise outreach of the technological advancements in the semiconductor domain as well as the policies of various countries to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystem.



Government of India announced USD 10 billion Semicon India Programme with an aim to develop Semiconductors and Display manufacturing ecosystem in India. With an intent to create awareness and showcase India as a potential hub for Semiconductor Design, Manufacturing, R&D and Manpower Development, SemiconIndia Conference 2022 was organised in Bengaluru from April 29 to May 01, 2022 which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.



Building on the success of SemiconIndia 2022, India Semiconductor Mission, an independent business division of the Digital India Corporation is all set to organise its flagship SemiconIndia 2023 at the Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar from July 28 – July 30, 2023. The event shall be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister and is aimed at catalyzing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem.



As a part of its curtain raiser, an exhibition at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar demonstrating state-of-the-art technologies in semiconductor industry was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on July 25, 2023 in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar.



Addressing the attendees, Union Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Through the Semicon India exhibition, young Indians and people associated with technology can learn a lot. In India’s techade journey semiconductors and electronics sector will have a huge role to play. In the history of independent India this is the first time that such an effort has met with such success in just 15 months. Our country over the past 70 years either ignored this opportunity or were unsuccessful. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of this ecosystem comprises of design innovation, research, talent, packaging and fabs and we are trying to bring in their associated supply chain — further cataysing the semiconductor ecosystem in India.”



The said exhibition is open till July 30, 2023 which will showcase cutting edge technological advancement of more than 80 exhibitors from Semiconductor Design Start-ups and established Multinationals, Semiconductor Supply-chain, Equipment manufacturer, Electronics Manufacturers; Academia; Government/ State Labs. Some key participants include Micron, Applied Materials, LAM Research, Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, AMD, NVIDIA, Analog Devices, Renesas, Samsung, Cadence Design Systems, Morphing Machines, InCore Semiconductors, SAANKHYA Labs, Wistron, Foxconn, LAVA, DELL, VVDN, IISc. Bangalore, IITs across the country.



SemiconIndia 2023 will showcase various capabilities of India as a vibrant and sustainable manufacturing destination for global corporations. Top leadership from Industry, Governments, Academia, and R&D institutions shall be leveraging this platform to reflect and usher on key aspects including Ease of Doing Business, building trusted value chains, growth drivers, innovation and startups, and talent pipeline. Spread over a period of three days, the event shall include following sessions covering various aspects of development of a robust, resilient, sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India:



• Day 1 (July 28, 2023): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s inaugural address; Vision of Industry Leaders, Catalyzing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem; Compound Semiconductor; Display Manufacturing and Attracting Semiconductor Investments to India.



• Day 2 (July 29, 2023): Progress journey for Semicon India Programme, Next-Gen Computing; Semiconductor Packaging; Next-Generation Designs; futureDESIGN and Investment Opportunities in India; Future of Semiconductors, Packaging and Systems.



• Day 3 (July 30, 2023): Global Partnerships Creating Opportunities; Next-Wave of Design Innovation; Catalysing New India’s Techade; Readiness Assessment for Semiconductor Ecosystem; Global Semiconductor Talent Capital; Creating a Globally Competitive Compliance and Regulatory Framework.



• The eminent speakers of the event shall include Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi; Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Communications and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of External Affairs, Shri S Jaishankar; Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Shri Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO, Micron Technology; Shri Ajit Manocha, President, SEMI; Shri Anirudh Devgan, President & CEO, Cadence; Shri Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn; Shri Anil Agrawal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; Shri Prabu Raja, Applied Materials, Shri Mark Papermaster, AMD; Shri Siva Sivaram, Western Digital; Shri S Y Chiang, Foxconn, Shri Balaji Baktha, CEO, Ventana Micro Systems; Shri Raja Koduri, CEO, Mihira AI; Shri Laras Reger, GF; Ms Jaya Jagadish, AMD; Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO, Invest India.



• More than 6,500 registrations have been received for the event including 1,100+ from industry, 250+ startups, 2500+ students and over 228 participants from 23 countries. The elaborate exhibitions are expected to have around 7,000+ footfall each day.