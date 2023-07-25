Overall Mineral Production Increases by 6.4% in May, 2023

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of May, 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 128.1, is 6.4% higher as compared to the level during May, 2022. As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 5.8 % per cent.



Production level of important minerals in May, 2023 were: coal 762 lakh, lignite 35 lakh, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh, iron ore 253 lakh, limestone 387 lakh tonnes each, natural gas (utilized) 2838 million cu. m, bauxite 2386000, chromite 372000, copper conc. 9000, lead conc. 33000, manganese ore 329000, zinc conc. 133000, phosphorite 140000, and magnesite 11000 tonnes each and gold 97 kg.



Important minerals showing positive growth during May, 2023 over May, 2022 include: manganese ore (40.4%), magnesite (28.2%), copper conc. (24.4%), chromite(16.3%), iron ore (13.6%),limestone(10.1%), lead conc.(9.7%), coal (7%), bauxite(4.8%) and zinc conc.(2.9%). At the same time, other important minerals showing negative growth include: natural gas(U)(0.3%), petroleum (crude) (-1.9%), phosphorite (-6.3%) and lignite(-17.7%),