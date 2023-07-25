Funds for Construction of Roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

The allocation/release of funds to the States for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is done on the basis of the proposal received from the State and depends, inter-alia, on works in hand, execution capacity of the State and unspent funds available with it. The funds for implementation of projects under PMGSY are released by the Ministry to the State as a whole. Further release of funds to the programme implementation units (PIUs) at the district level is done by the respective States depending on the expenditure to be done.

The amount released to and the expenditure incurred including state share by the State of Maharashtra since 2018-19, year-wise is given below:-

Financial Year Amount Released (Rs. in crore) Expenditure Including State share (Rs. in crore) 2018-19 6.75 204.00 2019-20 150 207.12 2020-21 0 221.59 2021-22 0 376.73 2022-23 742.99 1,062.82 2023-24 (as on 20.07.2023) 276.54 325.99

As on 20.07.2023, the State of Maharashtra has unspent balance of Rs. 747.68 crore for the implementation of PMGSY. The details of fund released to a particular district of a State are not centrally maintained. The funds are not allotted for a Gram Panchayat under PMGSY.

As per information received from State Government, the Konshi – Dabhil road is not sanctioned under PMGSY.