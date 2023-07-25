Participation of Women under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), 2005, requires that priority shall be given to women in such a way that at least one-third of the beneficiaries shall be women who have registered and requested for work.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a gender-neutral Scheme which promotes participation of women by providing wage parity with men, provision of separate schedule of rates of wages for women, facilities for crèche, work-side sheds for children, and child care services. In convergence with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), women mates have also been introduced, which again facilitate the participation of women. The Scheme also endeavours to provide works near the residence of the beneficiaries.

The rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the last five financial years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 are given at below:

Annexure