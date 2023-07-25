National

Participation of Women under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), 2005, requires that priority shall be given to women in such a way that at least one-third of the beneficiaries shall be women who have registered and requested for work.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a gender-neutral Scheme which promotes participation of women by providing wage parity with men, provision of separate schedule of rates of wages for women, facilities for crèche, work-side sheds for children, and child care services. In convergence with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), women mates have also been introduced, which again facilitate the participation of women. The Scheme also endeavours to provide works near the residence of the beneficiaries.

The rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the last five financial years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 are given at below:

Annexure

Sl. No.

State/UT

Percentage of women participation

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

1

Andhra Pradesh

59.90

60.07

57.26

57.82

60.51

2

Arunachal Pradesh

38.69

40.47

41.33

44.73

45.85

3

Assam

41.08

41.77

44.08

47.57

47.50

4

Bihar

51.74

55.83

54.63

53.19

56.35

5

Chhattisgarh

50.05

50.70

50.50

51.62

53.16

6

Goa

70.67

75.59

76.55

78.40

78.40

7

Gujarat

44.53

45.13

46.52

46.62

47.77

8

Haryana

50.05

50.59

48.80

52.67

59.54

9

Himachal Pradesh

63.26

62.75

61.05

62.53

64.77

10

Jammu and Kashmir

29.98

32.93

31.67

33.34

30.67

11

Jharkhand

39.22

41.31

42.56

45.61

47.55

12

Karnataka

48.59

49.12

49.47

50.13

51.90

13

Kerala

90.41

89.80

90.49

89.61

89.82

14

Ladakh

NA

60.65

61.46

62.23

61.78

15

Madhya Pradesh

36.54

38.12

40.50

41.05

41.77

16

Maharashtra

44.87

43.41

42.93

43.67

44.73

17

Manipur

47.41

48.99

52.03

52.58

50.88

18

Meghalaya

50.15

50.51

51.37

50.61

51.49

19

Mizoram

38.15

50.86

56.82

47.75

48.20

20

Nagaland

31.56

35.63

36.31

38.15

42.91

21

Odisha

41.99

43.30

44.74

46.14

47.94

22

Punjab

60.73

58.79

56.92

60.42

66.55

23

Rajasthan

66.07

67.33

65.68

66.68

68.17

24

Sikkim

50.93

51.07

51.17

52.65

54.52

25

Tamil Nadu

85.40

86.30

85.37

85.70

86.41

26

Telangana

62.80

61.50

58.06

59.18

61.53

27

Tripura

46.19

47.03

47.62

47.53

48.44

28

Uttar Pradesh

35.28

34.28

33.57

37.25

37.75

29

Uttarakhand

55.15

56.62

55.14

55.51

56.66

30

West Bengal

48.18

47.93

45.20

46.75

47.96

31

Andaman and Nicobar

63.59

59.43

54.66

54.10

58.97

32

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

33

Lakshadweep

37.25

11.63

13.04

0.00

26.67

34

Puducherry

87.64

86.79

86.82

87.59

87.48

 

National

54.60

54.79

53.20

54.82

57.43
