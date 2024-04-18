Selection Trials of Indian Universities (M & W) Rugby & Chess Teams for upcoming World University Championships 2024 Kicks Off today at KIIT premises

The 2024 FISU World University Rugby Sevens Championship is scheduled from 10th – 12th June 2024 at Aix-en-Provence, France and World University Chess Championship is scheduled from 25th – 30th June 2024 at Entebbe, Uganda. Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the selection trials of Indian Universities (M & W) Rugby 7s & Chess Teams at KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from 18th – 22nd April 2024. A total of 100+ rugby players & 30+ chess players from 37 different universities (3 universities from Odisha i.e. Utkal University, KIIT University & KISS University) are participating in the said selection trials. Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT-Deemed to be University will be the Chairman of the Selection Committee for both the disciplines at KIIT. There will be many International players participating in the selection trials.

Previously KIIT had successfully conducted the selection trials and coaching camp for the Indian Archery Team in 2017, Indian Archery & Athletics Teams in 2019 and Indian Archery, Athletics, Badminton & Volleyball Teams in 2023.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS thanked Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi for giving KIIT the opportunity to conduct these trials for the international standard sports facilities KIIT is having and wished all the participants very best.