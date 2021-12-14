Selection Criteria for Roads under PMGSY

New Delhi : A total of 6,80,040 Km road length has been constructed under various interventions of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as on 8th December, 2021. The details of road length constructed state-wise, district-wise and year-wise under various interventions of PMGSY may be accessed at the programme website omms.nic.in->progress monitoring->Financial Year wise Achievement.

PMGSY-I was launched as a one-time special intervention to provide rural connectivity, by way of a single all-weather road, to the eligible unconnected habitations of designated population size (500+ in plain areas and 250+ in North-Eastern States, Himalayan States and Himalayan Union Territories as per 2001 census) in the core network for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the rural population. Relaxation has been provided to the Desert Areas (as identified in the Desert Development Programme), the Tribal (Schedule V) areas and Selected Tribal and Backward Districts (as identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Planning Commission) and unconnected habitations in these areas with a population of 250 persons and above in the Core Network as per Census 2001 are eligible for connectivity under the scheme. In the critical Left Wing Extremism affected blocks (as identified by Ministry of Home Affairs), additional relaxation has been given to connect habitations with population 100 persons and above as per 2001 census. The Scheme had also an element of upgradation (to prescribed standards) of existing rural roads in districts where all the eligible habitations of the designated population size have been connected with all-weather road connectivity. The roads connecting the targeted habitations were taken up for sanction under the new connectivity component of the scheme. Under upgradation component, intermediate link roads, which were not upto the standards of all-weather roads, were taken up for upgradation to the prescribed standards.

Under PMGSY-II, launched in 2013, which envisages upgradation of the existing rural road network to improve its overall efficiency as a provider of transportation services for people, goods and services, the selection of roads in a particular district/ block has been done by the States/ UTs based on the utility value of the eligible roads computed on the basis of their economic potential and their role in facilitating the growth of rural market centres and rural hubs.

Under Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA), which was launched in 2016 with the twin objectives of enabling smooth and seamless anti-LWE operations by the security forces and also ensuring socio-economic development of the area, the selection of the projects is done by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the states and security forces.

Under PMGSY-III, launched in 2019, which envisages consolidation of existing Through Routes (TR) and Major Rural Links (MRL) connecting habitations, inter-alia, to Gramin Agricultural Markets, Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals, the selection of roads in a particular district/block is done by the States/UTs based on the utility value of the eligible roads computed on the basis of the population served by the road and market, educational, medical and transport infrastructure facilities connected by the concerned road.

The PMGSY has inbuilt mechanism for consultation with public representatives at planning, selection of roads and monitoring stages. As per the programme guidelines of the current phase i.e.PMGSY-III, the proposals received from the Members of Parliament with regard to selection of roads are given full consideration and such proposals that cannot be included are communicated in writing to the Members of Parliament with reasons for non-inclusion of such proposal in each case. In order to ensure that the State Government give due attention towards provisions of the programme guidelines while submitting the proposals to the Ministry of Rural Development for sanction, the Ministry has issued an advisory to the States on 2ndJune, 2020. The State Governments have been advised, inter-alia, to communicate the final list of proposals in the order of priority to the Member of Parliament with the reasons for non-inclusion of certain roads in the proposals and obtain their consent on the proposals sent for approval.

The details of road length constructed/ completed year-wise in respect of various districts of Jharkhand under various interventions of PMGSY can also be accessed at the programme website omms.nic.in->progress monitoring->Financial Year wise Achievement. The details of the roads sanctioned and completed in last five years for the State of Jharkhand are given as below:-

Year Sanctioned Completed No. of Roads Road Length (in km) No. of Bridges No. of Roads Road Length (in km) No. of Bridges 2016-17 1,221 3,779 111 721 3,120 80 2017-18 1,068 2,975 133 1,061 4,519 33 2018-19 274 709 37 747 3,570 76 2019-20 247 2,229 31 906 1,408 65 2020-21 – – – 470 2,008 74 2021-22 125 774 71 259 377 29 Total 2,935 10,466 383 4,164 15,002 357

The eligibility under PMGSY is determined on the basis of habitations to be connected. As per programme guidelines, the unit of this programme is a habitation and not a revenue village or a Gram Panchayat. The number of habitations provided connectivity during the last 5 years, state-wise, is given in the Annexure.

There is a three-tiered Quality Control mechanism for ensuring construction of quality road works and durability of road assets under PMGSY. Under the first tier, the Programme Implementation Units (PIUs) are required to ensure process control through mandatory tests on material and workmanship at field laboratory. The second tier is a structured independent quality monitoring at the State level through State Quality Monitors (SQMs) to ensure that every work is inspected at initial stage, middle stage and the final stage of construction. Under the third tier, independent National Quality Monitors (NQMs) are deployed by National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) for random inspection of roads and bridge works to monitor quality and also to provide guidance to the field functionaries. Thus, completed roads are compulsorily inspected by SQMs, and inspected on sample basis by NQMs.

Annexure

State-wise details of habitations connected during the last five years (2016-17 till 2020-21)

Sr. No. State/UTs Name Habitations Connected (in No.) 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 1 Andaman And Nicobar 0 0 0 0 6 2 Andhra Pradesh 74 32 73 65 43 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 25 70 21 14 4 Assam 315 318 1,638 1,681 837 5 Bihar 4,493 3,408 2,748 511 468 6 Chhattisgarh 275 404 481 518 205 7 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 8 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 9 Gujarat 11 11 9 0 1 10 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 11 Himachal Pradesh 100 57 83 95 90 12 Jammu And Kashmir 235 140 216 146 119 13 Jharkhand 1,028 1,709 1,683 282 46 14 Karnataka 4 0 0 2 0 15 Kerala 7 16 16 0 0 16 Madhya Pradesh 1,069 1,642 671 194 92 17 Maharashtra 26 34 49 29 28 18 Manipur 28 58 63 23 18 19 Meghalaya 22 48 42 29 7 20 Mizoram 0 0 0 2 64 21 Nagaland 0 0 2 0 0 22 Odisha 1,643 1,777 1,672 256 269 23 Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 24 Rajasthan 1,110 760 10 19 6 25 Sikkim 3 4 52 4 5 26 Tamilnadu 9 0 0 0 0 27 Tripura 22 38 31 12 30 28 Uttar Pradesh 149 35 5 0 2 29 Uttarakhand 168 207 202 154 144 30 West Bengal 1,161 784 545 81 67 31 Telangana 1 10 63 28 27 32 Ladakh 3 13 5 2 0 Total 11,962 11,530 10,429 4,154 2,588

This information was given by Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in Lok Sabha today.