Secretary, MoHUA, chairs 59th meeting of CSMC under PMAY(U)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved construction of 2.02 lakh in 8 States namely, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). These houses are proposed to be constructed under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) and Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) verticals of PMAY-U Mission. The decision was taken during the 59th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY-U. The meeting, held today in video conference mode, was chaired by Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Presiding over the meeting, Secretary, MoHUA, discussed the issues pertaining to grounding and construction of houses in different States under different verticals of PMAY(U). He reviewed the pace of completion of houses in the States and directed the officials to expedite the grounding and construction process.

Construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 115.4 Lakh; of which around 95 Lakh have been grounded for construction and around 56.3 Lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries. The total investment under the Mission is ₹ 7.56 Lakh Crore, with Central Assistance of ₹ 1.89 Lakh Crore. So far, Central Assistance amounting to ₹ 1.25 Lakh Crore has already been released.

Secretary, MoHUA, also reviewed the revision of projects and performance of the participating States with respect to the Mission.

With the vision of ‘Housing for All’, MoHUA is committed to provide pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries. The emphasis has been to accelerate construction, completion and delivery of houses across the country.