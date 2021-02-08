Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution reviews ‘One Nation One Ration Card Scheme’

New Delhi: In pursuance of the recent Speech in Budget of 2021 regarding the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan in 32 States/UTs by the Union Finance Minister, The Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution today convened a meeting with States/UTs through video conferencing and reviewed the progress of the same.

In the meeting, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution asked the States to deepen the progress about Installation of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices, Aadhaar seeding of all beneficiaries, Biometric authentication of PDS transactions and Portability transactions (both inter-State and intra-State) .

The Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution also reviewed the progress of on ground implementation , awareness plans cum communication strategies of States/UTs and the status of their proposals to claim the additional borrowing of 0.25% of GSDP against this State specific reform i.e. implementation of One Nation One Ration Card plan.

Secretary (DFPD) requested all concerned States/UTs to submit their requisite proposal towards additional borrowing under ONORC to this Department by 15th February 2021.

ONORC is an ambitious plan and endeavour of the D/o Food & Public Distribution, Government of India to introduce the nation-wide portability of ration cards under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). This aims to empower all migrant beneficiaries to seamlessly access their NFSA foodgrains/benefits anywhere in the country. Presently, this system is seamlessly enabled in 32 States/UTs, covering about 69 Crore beneficiaries (86% NFSA population) in these States/UTs.