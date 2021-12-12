Secretary (Coal) visits MCL, lays foundation of Rs 280 Cr FMC project in Talcher

Talcher : Dr Anil Kumar Jain, IAS, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 20 million tonne per year (MTPY) capacity First Mile Connectivity (FMC) Project/Rapid Loading System here at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Dr Jain, who was accompanied by Mr M Nagaraju, IAS, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL, Mr Binay Dayal, Director (Technical), Coal India Limited, was on a two-day official visit to Odisha.

The Secretary laid the foundation stone of Rs 280 crore FMC project, having coal despatch capacity of 20 MTPY, at Ananta under Jagannath Area of the company.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance) and Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) were prominent among senior officers of MCL present on the occasion.

The company is aggressively implementing first-mile connectivity projects with a capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024 for the rapid movement of coal to the consumers.

Pioneer in implementing environment-friendly technology in coal mining, MCL is operating a fleet of 66 surface miners for blast-less mining. In another first, the company has successfully deployed vertical rippers for blast-less removal of overburden (OB) at Hingula and Kaniha opencast projects.