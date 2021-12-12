Odisha: Central team visits Jagatsinghpur to assess Cyclone Jawad damage

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: An inter-ministerial central team on Sunday visited Jagatsinghpur district to assess losses caused to farmers due to cyclone Jawad occurring on December 4 and 5.

The team comprises central finance department senior official R B Kaul, agriculture department official Dr Mansingh, director horticulture Rohita Lenka and state government officials reached at Tirtol block on Sunday afternoon and visited villages as Manijanga, Nimakana, Bodhei, Krushnachandrapur and met affected farmers and held discussion with their crop losses during the cyclone.

Then the team moved to Erasama and Kujanga blocks and conducted verification of paddy fields and vegetable gardens in different villages and told reporters that maximum damage has been caused to both crops and vegetable farming in the regions

Earlier the visiting central dignitaries held a meeting with district administration officials at Circuit house here and collected details about the cyclone damage. The district agriculture department informed before the team that as many as 53624 hector crops losses have been reported in Jagatsinghpur district due to cyclone Jawad. [Ends]

