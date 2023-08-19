Second Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 76 (LSAM 8) launched

Second Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 76 (LSAM 8) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam) on 18 Aug 23 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (launch site of M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd). With all major and auxiliary equipment/systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, this Barge is proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Ministry of Defence.

Contract for construction of 08 x MCA Barge was concluded with M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, a MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India. This Barge is being built with a service life of 30 years. The availability of MCA Barges will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles / ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.