Search, rescue operation underway following cloudburst at Amarnathji shrine; Death toll rises to 15; Lieutenant Governor  visits SKIMS Hospital

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor visits SKIMS Hospital at Soura in Srinagar and enquires about the health of pilgrims who were injured in unfortunate cloudburst incident at Amarnathji holy cave shrine.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway following yesterday’s cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by J&K Police, NDRF, ITBP and Army personnel.

The cloudburst, which occurred last evening, led to flash flood near the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji. Water came from above and sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. The number of fatalities in the wake of the incident has now risen to 15. The deceased include seven men and six women while other two bodies are yet to be identified.

About 65 people got injured in the incident out of which two have been taken-out from the debris alive and are being treated in the hospital. The Yatra from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes has been temporarily suspended in view of the cloudburst.

In view of the cloudburst incident, Directorate of Health Services in Kashmir (DHSK) has cancelled leaves of all its staff and have directed them to report their duties immediately. Besides, all officers have been directed to keep their phones switched on.

According to a order, the Chief Medical Officers of south Kashmir districts i.e. Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables and emergency aid kits to Pahalgam where as the Chief Medical Officers of North & Central Kashmir have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables and emergency aid kits to Baltal.

In addition, In-Charge Controller of Stores (Health) is directed to coordinate with General Manager JKMSCL Srinagar for keeping emergency supplies ready to be dispatched to Baltal and Pahalgam immediately in consultation with the Yatra Officer.