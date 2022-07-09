I&B Minister Anurag Thakur says IFFI should boost creative economy of India

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the International Film Festival of India, IFFI aims to promote the business of cinema for the benefit of the film industry and to boost the creative economy of India. He was speaking at the meeting of the Steering Committee for IFFI yesterday.

The 53rd edition of IFFI is scheduled to held during 20th to 28th November this year at Goa to celebrate the joy of cinema. Mr Thakur said, the creative economy has the potential and talent to create new entrepreneurs in the Media and Entertainment sector.

He said, this will help transform India into a content and post-production hub for the world. The Minister added that his vision for IFFI is to work closely with the film fraternity and use their expertise to take the 53rd IFFI to the next level.

AIR Correspondent reports that the Steering Committee deliberated over various components of IFFI. They discussed ways to enhance collaborations with international film makers, participation of regional cinema, giving a platform to young film makers as well as showcase new trends in cinema along with emerging technology that enhances the experience of cinema lovers.