Schneider Electric Inaugurates New Cooling Factory in Bengaluru

Mumbai : Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has inaugurated a new cooling factory in Bangalore. This factory will focus on developing innovative cooling solutions to meet the growing exponential demand for data center ecosystem in the country. The new factory, which covers ~ 6.5 acres, has been built with an investment of Rs 100 Crores (~ 10Mn Euro). 85% of the products manufactured in this factory will be exported, significantly catering to the Datacenter segment, as well as to Buildings, Industry, and Infrastructure. Fully owned by Schneider Electric, this factory will play a crucial role in the company’s global supply chain.

Schneider Electric’s latest factory showcases its unwavering commitment to providing advanced solutions and products that are highly efficient and sustainable. This new factory is equipped with cutting-edge technology and specializes in manufacturing cooling products and solutions that are tailored for data centers, telecom, commercial, and industrial applications, both in domestic and international markets.

The primary focus of the factory will be on producing the following products:

• Latest generation in row cooling systems: These systems provide targeted cooling directly at the heat source, maximizing server performance while minimizing energy consumption.

• High-efficiency chillers: These chillers offer reliable and efficient cooling for data centers of all sizes.

• Primary Air Handling Unit (PAHU), Precision Air Conditioning (PAC), FANWALL systems: These are installed in data center halls to provide a more cost- and energy-efficient method of bringing in cool outdoor air. In addition to increased efficiency, FANWALL systems offer maximum flexibility, optimized airflow, and minimized turbulence.

Sharing his thoughts, Pankaj Sharma, EVP, Secure Power Division & Data Center Business, Schneider Electric, said, “The data center industry is currently facing numerous challenges, and one of the significant issues is energy volatility. With the exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence, the demand for data processing is increasing rapidly, leading to an increased demand for cooling solutions. To cater to this growing need, our factory is equipped to manufacture efficient cooling solutions that not only address the cooling requirements of high-density computing environments but also contribute to building resilient and sustainable data center infrastructure. Our local manufacturing capabilities position us well to support data center operators in India and globally in achieving optimal cooling performance, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability.”

At the launch of the facility, Deepak Sharma, Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Today marks a momentous occasion for Schneider Electric in India. The new manufacturing facility embodies our commitment to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. It underlines our technological advancement, standing as a beacon of innovation and progress, poised to meet the demands of the data center industry. India is crucial market for us, we are set to invest Rs 3,200 crore by 2026 to expand our presence in the country. This factory, a part of that commitment, will go beyond manufacturing, creating job opportunities in the state of Karnataka and fostering the growth of the local economy.”

Sachin Bhalla, VP, Schneider Electric Secure Power Division, India and SAARC, said, “The data center industry in India is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the increase in cloud computing, AI, and other data-driven applications. The Indian government actively promotes domestic production through the Make in India initiative, further contributing to this growth. As a result, India is becoming a hub for data centers. This has inspired us to open a new facility, which reinforces Schneider Electric’s commitment to fostering India’s data center ecosystem while also addressing global demand.