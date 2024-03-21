A|X Armani Exchange unveils new Summer/Spring 2024 Collection with Kartik Aaryan

A|X Armani Exchange kicks off the Spring and Summer 2024 with a fresh lineup that includes new chronograph watches for men.

“As the face of A|X Armani Exchange watches, I am thrilled to unveil the Spring/Summer 2024 Collection. The new men’s watch silhouette is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries. With eye-catching designs and ultimate functionality, the new range of A|X Armani Exchange watches is definitely a statement of style!”

Kartik Aaryan, Brand Ambassador, A|X Armani Exchange Watches

SPRING 2024 COLLECTION

Available from March 2024

AX1959 AX1958

Building on the 2023 launch, A|X Armani Exchange’s new men’s watch silhouette has been updated with chronograph features layered onto the dial’s wave-inspired texture, creating the perfect balance of eye-catching design and ultimate functionality. These 44mm watches feature a black textured dial, equipped with a chronograph movement, and stainless steel bracelets in gunmetal and gold-tones shades. Priced at INR 19,995.

AX4163

A|X Armani Exchange introduces a men’s platform at the intersection of sport and fashion. The sleek 44mm chronograph watch boasts an integrated case crafted from silicone, available with a green matte dial, ensuring enduring style for the fashion-forward individual. Priced at INR 9,995.

AX1962 AX2453

These 44mm and 46mm A|X Armani Exchange watches showcase a black textured dial, operate with a three-hand date movement, and are complemented by two-tone stainless-steel bracelets. Range begins at INR 14,995.

AX1878

One of A|X Armani Exchange bestselling men’s watch styles gets a contemporary upgrade with black plating and vibrant green and purple accents. This watch features a 42mm black sunray dial, multifunction movement and black stainless steel bracelet. Priced at INR 14,995.

AX2761

This 42mm watch features a black sunray dial, three hand movement, complemented with a stainless-steel bracelet. Priced at INR 13,995.

SUMMER 2024 COLLECTION

Available from June 2024

AX1881 AX1880

These timepieces feature multifunction movement in blue and gun stainless steel bracelets. With a 42mm case and a 20mm bracelet width, these seamlessly combine style and functionality for a subtle wrist statement. Priced at INR 14,995.

AX1764

This silver-tone watch operates with a three-hand movement, featuring a sleek 44mm case, and a matching silver stainless steel bracelet with a 22mm width. Priced at INR 13,995.

AX7159SET

This gift set with a bracelet includes a timepiece equipped with a three-hand movement, a striking black dial, complemented by a black silicone strap, all encased in a 44mm black stainless steel case with a 22mm strap width. Priced at INR 9,995.