Hindware extends its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings for the T20 season 2024

Hindware Limited, India’s leading bathware brand, has announced its partnership with the T20 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, solidifying its commitment to connecting with its audience through cricket.

Hindware extends its association as the associate sponsor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the second consecutive year. The recent unveiling of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey showcased Hindware’s prominent placement on the non-leading arm of the players, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to the team.

In addition, Hindware solidifies its longstanding partnership with Punjab Kings for the third consecutive year as a sponsor. The iconic Hindware logo will adorn the helmets and caps of the Punjab Kings players, symbolizing the brand’s support for the team.

Speaking on the partnerships, Mr Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited expresses enthusiasm, stating, “ We are excited to continue our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings for the upcoming season. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and our collaboration allows us to connect with fans and enrich their cricket-watching experience. T20 league is a sporting extravaganza and provides an ideal platform for Hindware to amplify its brand presence and engage with millions of cricket enthusiasts.”

Mr Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head, Royal Challengers Bengaluru said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hindware, the iconic Indian brand back as our associate sponsor for the second year in a row. We are excited to further strengthen our successful partnership. Together, we are committed to crafting memorable experiences for our fans.”

Mr Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Hindware as they return as our associate sponsor. We are excited that this renewed partnership will reflect our dedication to promoting thrilling cricket, igniting pure excitement among our fans.”

Hindware is set to ignite excitement among fans through a dynamic lineup of initiatives. This includes an integrated campaign and exclusive digital content and interactive fan experiences.