Scania India celebrates over 10 years of powering India’s construction industry at EXCON 2021

New Delhi: Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to India, showcases its top mining heavy tipper G-500 along with ready industrial and service exchange engines, at EXCON 2021, the largest mining and construction equipment event in South Asia, held in Bengaluru from 17th May to 21st May.

As part of EXCON, Scania is jointly participating in the mining show with its reliable and steady partner, Larsen and Toubro. The solid collaboration with L&T has been enforced through delivering optimal products and services to its customers for more than a decade with the well-established strong service network throughout the country.

Scania strongly believes in creating tailor-made solutions by detecting, analyzing, and continuously optimizing critical points of the mine that lead to higher availability, increased productivity, and better profitability for the customers. Scania’s powerful heavy tipper “G 500” is a tough partner for the rough mines. It has excelled in gaining better uptime, has proven to be more durable, and has maintained the highest levels of safety and driver comfort.

Along with that, Scania is also reinforcing its position as a holistic solutions provider with displays of Scania genuine parts, driver coaching, fleet management service, and power solutions so that customers can experience the total set of optimal and customer-oriented solutions on offer. The Company’s Industrial engines are globally recognized for reliability, proficiency, and environmental performance.

Globally, Scania has been intensely working towards developing greater levels of sustainability solutions, with a major focus on energy efficiency, autonomous vehicles, renewable fuels, electrification, and smart and safe transport, utilizing increasing levels of digital services to provide higher uptime and vehicle utilization for both customer and profitability and eco-friendly solutions.

Mr. Johan Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely pleased to be a part of EXCON 2021 with our reliable partner Larsen & Toubro. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our newest G500 tipper and industrial engine which is a strong testament and commitment to the Indian market. With the exponential growth that the mining and construction business has had in the past few years, we are set to be a part of this evolution with our holistic solutions and products that cater to our customers and their businesses”