87th Utkal Divas And 13th Utkalika Anniversary Celeberation At Saudi Arabia

Jubail, Saudi Arabia: Utkalika, an association of Pravasi Odiyas in Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, celebrated 87th Utkal Divas and 13th Utkalika Anniversary function with Lot of Enthusiasm at Jubail on 13th May 2022.

The program has been started by lighting the lamps followed by singing of Odisha state Anthem “ Bande Utkal Jananee” .

The whole program was coordinated by it’s chief coordinator Mr. Ajay Kumar Das. Mr. Banabihari Mohanty and Mr. Mustafa Baig had carried out the cultural event. In the mega event, members of all ages participated in colorful cultural activities like Odishi dance, sambalpuri dance, Bollywood and Ollywood dance, singing, skit etc…

In this occasion Mr. Sabyasachi Satapathy, the eminent Odia Entrepreneur from neighboring country Bahrain, has graced the event as chief guest. In his address to the august audience, he has emphasized how our motherland Odisha was not only pioneer in India history but also at present doing better in so many social parameters, for which each Odia should be proud of.

Mr. Avinash Karnik, the president of Maratha mandal, the Maharashtra association in Saudi Arabia has graced the occasion as Guest of Honor. He shared his happiness by witnessing such art and culture of Odisha and how India is so diversified and still united by art.

Children of Utkalika members and its sister organization like ROSA and Kalingan have participated in the cultural program with lot of Enthusiasm.

In this occasion, Utkalika has felicitated all participating members for their active participation and wished them to be future flag bearer of Odisha in Global stage.

7th edition of Utkalika magazine has been published on this occasion by Mr. Prabhat Satapathy.

The whole program was actively managed by its core committee members Ajith Jena, Radhesyam Ram, Sanjeeb Rath, Manoj Nayak, Jayanta Mohapatra, Basant Das, Sudhir Senapati, Umakanta Padhi, Pyarimohan Mallick, Pratap Nayak, Chinmaya Prasad Lenka, Manas Mohapatra, Maheswer Jena, Subashish Samanta Ray, Deepak Dhal, Sujit Senapati, Srikant Biswal, Budhadeb Behera, Susant Acharya, Jayadeb Sahoo, Bikraditya Rath, Pankaj Singh, Susanta Pradhan, Saroj Patra and may more. More than four hundred odias witnessed this cultural event.