SCADA-enabled Area Power System Control Center (APSCC) of TPSODL inaugurated in Phulbani

Berhampur, 2023: Taking another major step towards operational excellence, TPSODL has set up SCADA-enabled Area Power System Control Center (APSCC) in Phulbani. The APSCC which commenced operations on August 3, 2023, was inaugurated by Mr Amit Garg, CEO TPSODL and is equipped with advanced technology to enable remote operation and monitoring of the 33/11KV PSS (Power Substation).



This new APSCC has been step up towards improving electrical network management and delivering prompt solutions during power disruptions. One of the key advantages of the APSCC is its ability to provide real-time information on power scenarios, facilitating timely updates to the centralized call center and ensuring consumers are well-informed. By leveraging the SCADA system, the team can swiftly restore power supply in the area, thereby minimizing downtime and inconvenience for consumers. To ensure seamless functionality, a dedicated team of eight skilled engineers has been deputed to work in shifts, providing 24*7 coordination with grid stations, area field officers, and operations through SCADA.



“This marks a significant stride in our commitment to delivering reliable and efficient power distribution services to our valued customers. The APSCC will bolster our efforts in promptly addressing any power-related issues and will further enhance our ability to provide uninterrupted power supply in the region” said Mr Amit Garg CEO TPSODL



With this progressive move, TPSODL reaffirms its dedication to achieving operational excellence and delivering seamless power services to its consumers. The company remains committed to exploring innovative solutions and implementing state-of-the-art technologies to create a sustainable and resilient electrical infrastructure.



