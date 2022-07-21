SBI launches WhatsApp Banking Services to make banking easier for its customers

New Delhi: India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India has launched its WhatsApp Banking services to make banking easier for its customers. Now, SBI customers can avail certain banking services using WhatsApp, which may come in handy for many as they do not have to download the app or go to the ATM anymore. SBI customers can get their Account Balance and view Mini Statement on WhatsApp.

SBI WhatsApp Banking services will be available to customers when they send a message saying ‘Hi’ on the number 919022690226. State Bank of India will also offers WhatsApp-based services to its credit card holders through the platform under the name of SBI Card WhatsApp connect. Through this, SBI credit card customers can check their account summary, reward points, outstanding balance and make card payments.