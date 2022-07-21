Congress President Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED in connection with alleged money laundering case linked to National Herald

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will appear before Enforcement Directorate today in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper. The ED has asked Mrs Gandhi to appear before the probe agency around 11 am in New Delhi. Her son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for five days in this case earlier.

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act in this case. The ED has registered the case after a Delhi court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian, based on a private criminal complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013. Income Tax department, which had been investigating the National Herald case since 2016, had filed a charge sheet alleging financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian with each having a 38 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by ED today. Extensive arrangements have been made by police, such as barricading of Akbar Road, where Congress party headquarters is located.