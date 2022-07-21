SBI contributes Rs. 4.70 crore to Army Central Welfare Fund

Mumbai : Endeavoring to support the Armed Forces, the State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender, has contributed Rs. 4.70 crores to Army Central Fund. Primarily, the funds will support the activities at the Indian Army Paraplegic Home at Mohali and other related welfare activities for disabled Personnel / Veterans.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, handed over the cheque to the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, at the Army HQ, New Delhi in the presence of Shri P C Kandpal, DMD (SBI) and Shri Devendra Kumar, CGM (SBI), Lt. Gen C.B. Ponnappa, AVSM, VSM, Adjutant General (Indian Army)

On the occasion of the cheque handover, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “SBI takes pride in its commitment to providing financial and banking services to the Defence Personnel across the country. At SBI, we continuously aim to innovate and devise banking solutions that add value to the lives of border heroes and their families. We feel gratified to see these heroes pledge their lives for the safety of our nation. Therefore, to do our bit, we promise to support the Defense Forces to the best of our abilities.”

SBI has led by example, fulfilling its responsibilities under Corporate Social Responsibility through various initiatives promoting inclusivity and sustainable growth. Beyond its CSR activities, SBI has always accorded paramount importance to servicing the Country’s Defence Forces. One such effort is SBI setting up 500-plus Defence Intensive Branches and a dedicated team of Defence Banking Advisors.

SBI also extends a bouquet of banking services and privileges under the Defence Salary Package with enhanced benefits crafted to deliver ease, comfort, and convenience to the Defence Personnel through its vast network of branches, ATMs, and digital banking channels.