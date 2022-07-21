Kalinga Literary Festival launched ‘KLF Bhava Samvad’ series at National Capital New Delhi

New Delhi: Celebrating the literary spirit in the national capital, Kalinga Literary Festival has commenced with the first on-ground ‘KLF Bhava Samvad’ in New Delhi. The event took place on 16th July 2022, that hosted the grand book launch of author Rasheed Kidwai’s ‘Leaders, Politicians, Citizens: Fifty Figures Who Influenced India’s Politics’. KLF announced that the on-ground ‘KLF Bhava Samvad’ will now onwards be held as a monthly event at New Delhi.

Quoting about this, Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder-director of Odishadiary Foundation, Kalinga Literary Festival, and Mystic Kalinga Festival, says, “As we have recently achieved the milestone of 400+ online sessions on KLF Bhava Samvad, we decided to make it happen on an on-ground level every month alongside the online sessions. With this huge popularity and having such dignitaries on board on its first event itself, KLF is optimistic that Bhava Samvad will win more hearts now.”

Leaders, Politicians, Citizens: Fifty Figures Who Influenced India’s Politics, written by seasoned journalist Rasheed Kidwai, was launched on Friday. It provides a sneak peek into 50 extraordinary lives that have left an indelible mark on India’s post-Independence years. The event was graced by ANI’s founder Prem Prakash, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda. Session was moderated by noted journalist Priya Sahgal.

KLF Bhava Samvad was launched on 17th May, 2020. While the world was switching to digital mode, KLF decided to continue the celebration of literary spirit with Bhava Samvad by adapting the same. As we say so, KLF Bhava Samvad presently has completed 400+ online engaging sessions in the span of 2 years (approximately) with great success and sublime.

About Kalinga Literary Festival

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the most coveted international literary festivals annually held at Bhubaneswar of Odisha, an eastern part of India. Besides the annual program under the aegis of KLF, it has three other popular festivals in its fold: Mystic Kalinga Festival, Kandhamal Literary Festival, Maithili Literary Festival. Annual Kalinga Literary Festival and Mystic Kalinga Festival celebrates the creative spirit of India and commemorates the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside of Odisha and India. Authors, academics, policymakers, literary cultural, political and social activists, lawmakers, government officials, corporate leaders, spiritual thinkers, students and people from all walks of life immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favourite authors and works. Kandhamal Literary Festival is a unique initiative from KLF for mainstreaming tribal literature—and thus expanding its reach and fame across the world. It is well-celebrated for keeping a democratic feature never seen earlier with any other literary festivals, at the grassroot, it is making desirable changes through positive creative interventions.

KLF Book Awards, established by KLF in 2021 opens up the opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The objective has been to shape the future literary icons.