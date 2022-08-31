Satyabrata Das of Jajpur scales Mount Satopanth

Kalinganagar: Satyabrata Das, a mountaineer from the Jajpur district, has achieved a rare feat by successfully completing a mountaineering expedition to the Mount Satopanth peak in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Satyabrata Das from Kumbhiragadia village under Danagadi block of Jajpur district is among the five who made it to the peak in the group eight mountaineers who took the expedition hosted by the ‘Indian Mountaineering Foundation’. Nestled at an elevation of 7075 meters above sea level, Satopanth expedition happens to be a formidable undertaking because of its uneven terrains passing through the knife-sharp edges of the mountain and extreme weather conditions. The expedition that began on August 10 concluded on August 30, 2022.

“The temperature went up to -30ºC and, at times, it became unbearable. We had to use a lot of critical techniques to find our way out. The conditions were tough, but we were determined. I am confident that now I can scale higher altitudes than this. The feeling of hoisting the national flag at the peak was exhilarating,” said Satyabrata Das.

Facilitated by Tata Steel Foundation, Satyabrata Das has completed both basic and advanced mountaineering course from Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) and has participated in a number of mountaineering expeditions earlier facilitated by the Foundation.

With the efforts of Tata Steel Foundation, a number of youngsters from in and around Kalinganagar here have taken up mountaineering on a serious note. It was early in 2009 when the Foundation approached a younger lot of Jajpur to take up mountaineering as an engaging activity. Since then, over 1000 youngsters from the area have been trained in various mountaineering courses through Tata Steel Adventure Foundation.

With like-minded youths from the region, Satyabrata along with his friends have come together to form the ‘Kalinganagar Mountaineering Group’ that regularly hosts expeditions to the nearby hills of the district and creates awareness on mountaineering among the local communities.