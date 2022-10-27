Sarbananda Sonowal visits Gabderbal in Kashmir as part of Public Outreach Programme

New Delhi : Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today visited District Ganderbal in Kashmir under Union Government’s Public Outreach programme. On the occasion the Minister distributed financial assistance under various schemes including Higher Education Assistance by Labour department and Housing for All (Urban), an amount of Rs 12.35 lakh among the beneficiaries. He also handed over sanction letter under PMEGP, hearing aids, prosthetics and orthotics, wheel chairs, land passbooks, income certificates, Golden Cards, sports kits, sanction letters for construction of Trout and Carp fish ponds at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal among the beneficiaries.

The Minister visited stalls installed by various departments to showcase their products and schemes being offered in the lawn of Mini Secretariat Complex Ganderbal. Shri Sonowal took a round of the stalls along with DDC Vice-Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Director AYUSH, Dr. Mohan singh, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar and other officers who keenly observed the local products and enquired about the schemes especially that offer livelihood opportunities to the locals. Earlier, the minister also launched e-Rickshaw service in the town from mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, the Minister said that Union Government has given special focus to the UT of J&K and under the ample guidance of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi the development, peace and security are going at same pace in the UT adding that we are fortunate to have such able Prime Minister under whose guideline, India is becoming Atmanirbhar. Later Minster visited Boys Higher Secondary School Manigam where he witnessed the Yoga session and also visited DEMO herbal garden developed within the School premises.

The Minister also inaugurated road from Khurhama to Chewa of lengh 3.20 km being constructed at the cost of Rs 222.90 lakh under PMGSY and road to Kachnambal from NHW via Chinner of lengh 3.65 km constructed at the cost of Rs 311.95 Under PMGSY phase III.

On the occasion the Minster also visited the stalls installed by Directorate of AYUSH in the lawn of BHSS Manigam which displayed various locally grown medicinal plants to overcome the nutritional deficiencies besides catering therapeutic uses. The Minister also distributed medicinal plants among the locals under AYUSH National Mission.

On the occasion the locals demanded Health and Wellness centre in the area for which he assured them the demanded would be fulfilled in a time bound manner.

While interacting with the locals, the Minister said that Union government has taken various steps to ensure peace, development and security in the J&K and in this regard various schemes are launched under the guidance of Prime Minister. He sought cooperation of all towards full filling the dream of Shri Narendra Modi for making India Self-reliant. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said , ” Kashmir is even more beautiful when it is peaceful, secured and on the path of rapid growth. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, the people in the entire region from Jammu to Kashmir to Ladakh has become important stakeholders in our quest to become an Atmanirbhar country by the end of the Amrit Kaal. Due to the hard work and sincere effort of Modi ji, the region has seen peaceful days where life is secure as people join the effort to build a new India and bring prosperity & development in the region.”