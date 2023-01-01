Sarbananda Sonowal spends the New Years Day with the children at Prerna Child Home in Dibrugarh

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal spent the new year’s day with the children of Prerna Children Home at Dibrugarh today. On the occasion, Shri Sonowal distributed books to the children and wished them the best in the ensuing year. The children also enthralled the audience, including Sonowal, with their varied performance on the stage.

Speaking on the occasion,Shri Sonowal said, “The brightness and hopefulness in the eyes of the children is the true reflection of the novelty. They are the future of our country. Let their dreams take wings to reach the destination of reality. The simplicity & sincerity of the children has touched my heart. I wish them all the very best to explore newer possibilities.”

The Union Minister was accompanied by the MLA of Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan, and other officials of Dibrugarh Development Authority.