Sangathan se Samriddhi Campaign under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission

The Ministry is implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY – NRLM) across the country (except Delhi & Chandigarh) with the objective of organizing the rural poor women into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and continuously nurturing and supporting them. The support continues till they attain appreciable increase in incomes over a period of time, improve their quality of life and, come out of abject poverty. The Ministry organized “Sangathan Se Samriddhi Abhiyaan” (SSSA) from April 18th till June 30th 2023 with the objective to bring the left out eligible, vulnerable and marginalized rural households (HHs) into Self Help Groups (SHGs) under DAY-NRLM. The Major targets of the SSSA are –

1 Number of Gram Panchayats (GPs) to organised SSSA (in lakhs) 1.1 2 Number of HHs to be mobilized into SHGs (in Lakhs ) 20 3 Number of new SHGs to be formed ( in Lakhs) 1.1 4 Number of new SHG bank A/C to be opened (in Lakhs) 60,000 5 Number of households beneficiaries of Pradhan MantriAwaasYojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to be mobilized into SHG (in Lakhs) 10

The households with at least one deprivation as per the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC-2011) database, the households identified through the process of Participatory Identification of Poor (PIP) and duly vetted by the respective Gram Sabha are the eligible households for coverage under the Mission.

Under the Mission, there is a provision of providing Revolving Fund (RF) of ₹20,000-30,000 per SHG and Community Investment Fund ( CIF) upto Rs 2.5 lakh per SHG.