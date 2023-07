Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme is a demand driven Scheme and the registered households may apply for work as per the provision of the Scheme.



A total of 2.95 crore persons were registered up to financial year 2020-21 in the age group of 18-30 years which was increased to 3.06 crore persons up to financial year 2022-23 under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS.