Sandy Happy New Year message from Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo

Puri: On the occasion of New Year, International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo conveys his Best Wishes for all through his Sand Art. He puts forth his prayer in the Feet of Lord Jagannath for the well being of the people and wishes all “A Prosperous ,Healthy & Safe New Year”. Mr.Manas has created a Sand Art bidding farewell to the Year,2020 & welcoming the New Year, 2021 and wishes the coming year to be a Healthy & Safe Year. The Sand Art has been created near the Light House on the Golden Beach of Puri. It took him about 7 hours to create the Sand Art and about 5 tonnes of Sand has been used to do so. The Sand Art conveys the Message which says “Happy New Year” & ” Wipe Out Pain & Make Us All Happy Again”.

