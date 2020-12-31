Tribes India continues its efforts to expand its diverse and attractive range of products for gifting requirements

New Delhi: Keeping in line with its mission as the national nodal agency working to promote the livelihoods and empower tribals, both artisans and producers, through marketing and providing support to tribal produce and products, Tribes India is continuing its efforts to expand its diverse and attractive range of products on sale in the Tribes India network – both offline in its outlets and online on its e-commerce platforms. In addition to its weekly endeavour of enhancing its range through the “From Our Homes to Your Home” campaign, TRIBES India will now become an excellent one-stop gifting destination. A webinar was organized yesterday to launch Tribes India as a one-stop destination for all gifting requirements. Attractive and customisable gift packs from a unique rangeof products which will be available in all the 126 Tribes India outlets and online platforms were also unveiled on this occasion. The webinar was attended by renowned designersMs. Rina Dhaka, Ms. Masooma Rizvi, Ms Winky Singh, several tribal artisans and suppliers from across the country besides TRIFED officials.

To bring more exposure to the empaneled tribal artisans and to bring their skill sets and products to international standards, TRIFED under M/o Tribal Affairs has been partnering with ace renowned designers for promotion and design development. The exclusive range include more than 200 products which are reasonably placed and include exotic varieties of honey, candies, spices, and dry fruits, paintings, metal craft, baskets, masks, and even furniture. These products can be combined into attractive gift packs, depending on the budget and requirement.

In a fast changing world, where modernity, technology and development have taken root and primitive indigenous ways of living are but a thing of the past, found in text books, India still has more than 200 tribal communities spread across. Tribal artisans, set in their lives, are still trying to preserve the arts and crafts and traditions of their communities.TRIFED under M/o Tribal Affairs has been striving in its mission to empower these disadvantaged people by promoting and marketing their products and produce through its Tribes India network (126 stores and online platforms – www.tribesindia.com) to improve theeconomic situation of these communities and bring them towards mainstream development.

