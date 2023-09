Bhubaneswar : To create awareness on Swachhata and other national campaigns like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and G20, NALCO commissioned the services of the internationally acclaimed Sand Artist Shri Manas Sahoo for creating a Sand Art at the Golden Sea Beach at Puri, which has a very high footfall of tourists. The sand art was inaugurated by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD.