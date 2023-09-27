Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena reviewed the progress of implementation of “Mo Ghar” Scheme at Lok Seva Bhawan today. All the bank authorities asked to expedite verification of documents, legal consultation and sanction of Houses to the eligible beneficiaries. Principal Secretaries of PR & DW, Finance Dept, Bank officials & other senior officers of State Govt were present in the meeting.
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena reviewed the progress of implementation of “Mo Ghar” Scheme at Lok Seva Bhawan
Prev Post