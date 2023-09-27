Adani Dhamra Port won Gold in CCQC 2023

Dhamra : Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) has organised the Chapter Convention on Quality concepts (CCQC 2023) at Rourkela on 24th Sept 2023. Industries from various sectors have participated in this chapter convention held at RIMS College, Rourkela and presented the Quality Concepts adopted by them. A team from Sea Port Dhamra has participated in this convention in Quality Circle concept and presented case studies. Five Quality Circle teams from the Material Handling Section of the Engineering Department presented the case studies of Quality improvement in their core area at CCQC 2023 convention. All five teams from Dhamra Port won the highest GOLD award in this convention. Adani group has shown the quality improvement in the industrial practices in this forum.