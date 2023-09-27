Neelachal Ispat Nigam conducts a full-scale mock drill to test emergency preparedness

Kalinganagar : With an objective to test and improve the emergency preparedness in the plant, Neelachal Ispat Nigam organised a safety mock drill inside the plant premises on Wednesday. The full-scale mock drill was organised to see its response capability towards potential gas leak scenario from Blast Furnace stove area inside the plant.

This meant that while no gas leak actually took place, the mock drill entailed creation of simulated conditions on various aspects to test the readiness of different teams including Safety, Medical, Security & Operations, Fire tenders from Tata Steel Kalinganagar were also present during the drill. During the mock drill, the teams were expected to reach the site within defined timelines, ensure evacuation of personnel from the designated site, timely monitoring and containment of the simulated crisis and take note of practical learnings to address real time situation.

As per Orissa Factory Rules, 1950, the half yearly onsite emergency mock-drill was organised by the Safety Department of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. Dy Director Factories & Boiler Jajpur was intimated prior to carry out the onsite emergency mock-drill.

Incharge of Danagadi Fire Station Mr. Dasharth Nayak and Constable Mr. K V Parida witnessed the mock drill. Among others Mr. Vineet Ranjan Tripathi, Work Main Controller & Factory Manager, Mr. Shikhar Kaushik, Safety Coordinator & Head SHE&S coordinated the onsite emergency mock-drill from Emergency Control Room.