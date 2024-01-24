Sambalpur University Champions & KIIT University 4th Position in the East Zone Inter University Hockey (Women) Championship 2023-24 organized by KIIT University.

The East Zone Inter University Hockey (Women) Championship 2023-24 organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 21st – 24th January 2024 was concluded today. The valedictory ceremony of the championship was attended by Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad, AIU Observer & Associate Professor, LNIPE, Gwalior; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT & KISS; Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Director Sports, KIIT & Ms. Rashmita Mohanty, Deputy Director Sports, KIIT.

The top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Hockey (Women) Championship qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship which will be organized by Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune from 28th January to 03rd February, 2024. The All India Championship will be contested among top 16 teams (Top 4 teams from North, South, East & West Zones).

The final ranking of teams after completion of the East Zone Hockey (Women) Championship is as follows.

SL NO NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 Sambalpur University, Sambalpur, Odisha 1st Position 2 Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) 2nd Position 3 Ranchi University, Ranchi, Jharkhand 3rd Position 4 KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 4th Position

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team for securing 4th Position and qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.