Odisha Effects Major IPS Reshuffle; Sanjeeb Panda Appointed Twin City Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre transferring several officers and assigning them new tasks.

As per the notification from the home department, 1994-batch IPS officer, Sanjeeb Panda, at present Director Intelligence and Addl Charge of CMD, OPHWC, has beeb transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Police, Twin City, Bhubaneswar —Cuttack.

Similarly, 1995-batch IPS officer, Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi,at present Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar -Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as Director, Intelligence, Odisha.

On the other hand, Kanwar Vishal Singh, DIG/SP Puri, has been transferred and posted as D. C.P. Cuttack in the rank of D.I.G.P. Similarly, Pinak Mishra, at present DCP, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as SP Puri.

Following are the reshuffle details:-

Dr.(Mrs.) Santosh Bala, IPS (RR-1995) Spl. Secy., Home is allowed to remain in additional charge of of CMD, OPHWC.

Himanshu Kumar Lai, IPS (RR-2003) at present I.G.P., E.R., Balasore is transferred and posted as I.G.P., N.R., Sambalpur.

Dr. Deepak Kumar, IPS (RR-2004) at present I.G.P., N.R., Sambalpur is transferred and posted as I.G. P., NCR,Talcher and Addl. Charge of Principal PTC Angul.

Satyabrata Bhoi, IPS (RR-2004) at present I.G.P., S.R., Berhampur is transferred and posted as I.G. P., E.R., Balasore.

J N Pankaj, IPS (RR-2005) at present I.G.P., EOW, STF is transferred and posted as I.G.P., S.R., Berhampur and Addl Charge of I.G.P., EOW, STF.

Banoth Jugal Kishore Kumar, at present AIGP, Hdq is transferred and posted S.P., Kendrapada.

Madkar Sandeep Sampat, at present S.P., Kendrapada, has been posted as S.P., Dhenkanal.

Vivekananda Sharma, at present S.P., Rayagada, has posted as AIGP, State Police Hdq.

Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra , OPS at present S.P., Dhenkanal has been posted as S.P., Special Branch, Bhubaneswar.

Amaresh Kumar Panda, OPS at present S.P., Sonepur has been posted as AIGP, State Police Hdqrs.

P K Mishra, OPS at present S.P., Deogarh has been posted as SRP, Rourkela.

Rama Prasad Sahoo , at present S.P., Spl. Branch, has been posted as S.P., Deogarh.

Harisha B C, at present SDPO, Jeypore is transferred and posted as S.P., Rayagada.

Yashpratap Shrimal, at present SDPO, Baliguda, is transferred and posted as S.P., Sonepur, as per the notification.