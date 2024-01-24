Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates Another 286 ‘5T’ Transformed Schools In 6 Dists

Bhubaneswar: On the fourth day of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation Programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 286 transformed schools in six districts including Khurda, Sonepur, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh and Nabarangpur today.

The Odisha CM dedicated 80 high schools in Khurda district, 14 in Sonepur, 53 in Puri, 75 in Nayagarh, 10 in Boudh and 54 in Nabarangpur.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the MLAs, Panchayat representatives, school management committee, teachers, students and parents for their cooperation in this transformation initiative.

Addressing the children, the Chief Minister explained the importance of 5T. He said that children will surely succeed if they follow the 5T principle.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian participated in the program. On this occasion, students narrated their experiences in various places in relation to 5T school transformation