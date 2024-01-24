KIIT Rugby Men’s 7s Team qualifies for Khelo India University Games after winning Silver Medal in the All India Inter University Rugby Championship at Chandigarh University, Mohali.

The All India Inter University Rugby (Men & Women) Championship under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi organized by Chandigarh University, Mohali from 20th – 24th January 2024 was concluded today.

Today in the finals of the Rugby Men’s 7s event, the KIIT University Men team lost the final to Chandigarh University, Mohali in a closely contested match and had to settle for a Silver Medal. The team also qualified for the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Rugby (Men) Team on winning the Silver Medal and wished them good luck for the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24.