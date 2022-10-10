Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away this morning after prolonged illness. The 82 year old veteran leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. He was on life saving drugs and in ICU for the past several days.

He was admitted to the Hospital on 22nd of August and shifted to ICU on the night of 1st of October. Currently a member of Lok Sabha from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, he was elected to house seven times.

He is survived by his two sons. His son Akhilesh Yadav is now party president. Born in 1939 in Saifai village of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh 3 times. He also served as Defence Minister between 1996 to 1998. Mulayam Singh Yadav came into politics after getting influenced by socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia, Madhu limaye and others. He became a prominent face in regional politics. Popularly known as ‘Netaji’ among his party workers Mulayam Singh Yadav was also called ‘Dhartiputra’ or son of the soil by his supporters.

He was a wrestler also and revered as a politicians using manuevers of wrestling in politics for his subtle political moves at crucial times.

Mr. Mulayam Singh also served as a lecturer for a brief while at a college in Karhal. He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1967 and became member of the assembly 10 times.

In 1977, he was inducted into the Cabinet led by Ram Naresh Yadav as the Minister for Cooperatives and Animal Husbandry. While he became the president of the Lok Dal (People’s Party) in the same year, he headed the Lok Dal (B) after a split in the party. He was elected as the president of the Janata Dal in 1980. In 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party and led his party to power in UP a year later in an alliance with BSP.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. In a tweet today, Mr. Dhankhar said, he is deeply pained by the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. He said, Mr. Mulayam was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people. He said, coming from a humble agriculturalist background, Mulayam Singh Yadav made immense contributions to nation building as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Union Defence Minister. Mr. Dhankhar also paid his deepest condolences to Mr. Mulayam’s family members and admirers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief over the demise of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. In a tweet today, Mr. Shah said, Mulayam Singh remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. He said, Mr. Mulayam raised his voice for the restoration of democracy during the emergency and he will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. Mr. Shah said, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on telephone and paid his condolences to the departed soul. The three day state morning in Uttar Pradesh was announced by Chief Minister. The last rights of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed with state honour.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has expressed grief over the demise of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. In a tweet today, Mr. Thakur said, death of the founder of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav, marks the end of an era in Indian politics. He said, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s political style has inspired all and his works for protecting democracy during emergency and initiatives taken for public welfare will always be remembered.

Condolences poured in for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away this morning. BJP President J P Nadda said for decades, he served the society and the nation by becoming a pillar of Indian politics. Mr. Nadda said Mulayam Singh Yadav will always be remembered as a grassroots leader and an advocate of democratic values during emergency.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has described him as a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody. Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed grief over the demise of the veteran politician. She said that as the Defense Minister of the country and Uttar Pradesh Chief minister, the contribution of Mulayam Singh will always be unforgettable.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury described him as the champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward. BSP chief Mayawati also expressed her condolences. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said he was a people’s leader who devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said Mulayam Singh had an important contribution to taking forward the socialist movement.