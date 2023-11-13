Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” Roars to Biggest Opening Day, Collects Rs 94 Crore Worldwide

Mumbai, November 13, 2023 – Salman Khan’s latest cinematic venture, “Tiger 3,” has roared into theatres on Diwali, setting the stage for a blockbuster run with the superstar achieving the biggest opening day of his career. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has earned an impressive Rs 94 crore worldwide, according to an announcement by the production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Monday.

History created on Diwali day! Love pouring in from all across the globe ❤️

“Tiger 3,” which premiered on the auspicious occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, has become a cinematic sensation, captivating audiences globally. The YRF post on X highlighted the film’s remarkable global gross of Rs 94 crore, establishing it as the highest-earning Diwali release in the history of Hindi cinema.

The star-studded cast, gripping storyline, and the festive release date have undoubtedly contributed to the film’s monumental success. Fans and critics alike have lauded Salman Khan’s performance, and “Tiger 3” is poised to dominate the box office in the coming days.

As the film continues to captivate audiences, the staggering opening day collection reaffirms Salman Khan’s enduring appeal and the allure of high-octane, action-packed Bollywood blockbusters. With this record-breaking start, “Tiger 3” is set to create new milestones in the realm of Indian cinema.