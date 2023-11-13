Pramod Bhagat Clinches Gold in SL3 Singles at Japan Para Badminton International Tournament

New Delhi, November 13, 2023 – Continuing his stellar performance, Para Asian Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat secured yet another gold medal in the SL3 singles category at the recently concluded Hulic Daihatsu Japan Para Badminton International tournament in Tokyo.

https://twitter.com/PramodBhagat83/status/1723744014682198520

In a thrilling title clash on Sunday, Bhagat demonstrated his prowess on the court by defeating compatriot Manoj Sarkar with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-19, in a contest that lasted 38 minutes. Bhagat’s remarkable consistency and skill were on full display as he clinched the top honors in the singles category.

Despite a formidable effort in mixed doubles alongside partner Manisha Ramdass, Bhagat faced a tough challenge against the Chinese pair of Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiu Xia, ultimately conceding with a score of 21-14, 15-21, 21-16.

Additionally, Sukant Kadam displayed commendable performance in the singles SL4 category, securing a bronze medal after bowing out to Malaysia’s Mohd Amin Burhanuddin in the semifinals.

Pramod Bhagat’s exceptional achievements continue to bolster India’s presence on the global para-badminton stage. The nation celebrates his triumph and looks forward to more accolades as he maintains his winning streak in international competitions.