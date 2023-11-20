Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s “Tiger 3” Roars with a Worldwide Gross of Rs 376 Crore in Just Eight Days

The action-packed blockbuster “Tiger 3,” featuring the powerhouse duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has stormed the box office, amassing a whopping Rs 376 crore in worldwide gross within a mere eight days of its release, announced the film’s makers on Monday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced under the esteemed banner of Yash Raj Films, “Tiger 3” made a significant impact upon its global release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The film’s exceptional performance at the box office reflects the immense popularity and widespread appeal of the “Tiger” franchise, known for its high-octane action sequences, gripping storyline, and the charismatic presence of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

With its soaring success, “Tiger 3” continues to captivate audiences globally, drawing massive crowds and setting new benchmarks in the realm of action-packed entertainment. The remarkable earnings signal the film’s resonance with audiences, solidifying its status as a blockbuster hit within a remarkably short span since its release.

The film’s phenomenal box office run underscores its strong connect with fans and the overwhelming response it has received across diverse markets, cementing its position as a standout success in the cinematic landscape. As “Tiger 3” continues its roaring journey at the box office, industry pundits eagerly anticipate its continued triumphs and milestone achievements.